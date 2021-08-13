Michigan State's Biggest Breakout Candidates: Offense & Defense

Michigan State has expectations of getting better each and every day during the 2021 season. They have brought in talent from all around the country with plenty of hopeful soon-to-be household names competing for the Spartans this season.

Offense

Michigan State quarterback play was unsteady last year as Rocky Lombardi started the campaign, but definitely went through some ups and downs over the course of a weird, shortened season. Payton Thorne ended up earning time towards the latter part of the season, and he too hit some bumps in the road. This year, the Spartans are hoping for more consistent play out of either Thorne or Temple transfer Anthony Russo, who are both still competing for the job. Wide receiver Jayden Reed will be a big help for whoever earns that job, as the redshirt junior returns after having a productive first season at Michigan State last year. The former Western Michigan Bronco caught 33 balls for 407 yards and scored three touchdowns in 2020, and is looking to improve on his numbers with a full, 12-game slate to look forward to.

Spartan Avenue

He also excelled on kick returns where he earned All-Big Ten third team honors from Pro Football Focus and honorable mention from the media. Reed is bound to be a vital part of an improved offense this season as the number one option in the passing game.

Defense

Michigan State used to be known as the "No Fly Zone" when back-to-back first round picks Darquezze Dennard and Trae Waynes sported the green and white in the mid 2010s. Cornerback Kalon Gervin is hoping to get Michigan State back to that level in 2021. Gervin is coming off last season where he started in six games and is hoping for a more consistent year for the Spartans secondary. Gervin is the most experienced cornerback on the roster. He had 22 tackles and four pass breakups over the course of the year and recovered a fumble against a ranked Northwestern team in one of the Spartans two wins in 2020. Gervin is bound to break out and show his 4-star potential that he had coming out of high school.