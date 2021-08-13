Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Have you heard of a "Velcro dog"? Well, Coco is one.

By The PLACE
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever heard of a "Velcro" dog? It's a dog who wants to be around their human, or close to their human all the time. Coco is one of those dogs -- she just loves her humans. She also loves walks and would want to go one one daily.

www.fox13now.com

Comments / 6

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coco#Dog#Velcro#Seizure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
PetsHello Magazine

5 naughtiest dog breeds most likely to wreak havoc at home

Pet owners will know that having a cat or dog is not always an easy experience. Many are familiar with the chaos that ensues when a furry destroyer is introduced into our homes. Scratched furniture, chewed skirting boards, broken plant pots and stolen food - not to mention the accidents on the carpet.
PetsPosted by
Shore News Network

Tiny Puppy dumped in a garden afraid of being touched finds happiness

A small puppy was dumped in a garden. The people in the area left him food, but he was petrified of everyone. The poor puppy lived there all alone. He stayed in the corner trembling when the rescue came to take care of him. After giving him some food, and patiently waiting, he finally let her pick him up and take him to safety. He must have been so scared and hungry and all alone.
Petskiss951.com

The Worlds Healthiest Dog Breeds

Who doesn’t love dogs; they’re mans (and woman’s) best friend after all. When it comes to choosing which kind of dog you want, there can be a lot of factors involved. One thing all dog owners want though, is for their dogs to have long, healthy lives. While all dogs can achieve long and healthy lives, certain breeds are considered healthier than others.
PetsPosted by
102.7 KORD

People Throwing Away Pandemic Pets – SHAME ON YOU

I keep hearing stories about how people who got dogs during the pandemic to keep them company at home, now don't want their fur babies because they have to return to work. This makes me so sad, and angry! How can you bring a precious pup into the house that gives you unconditional love, only to say I don't need you anymore? So here are a few things to consider before bringing a dog into your house if you've not been a pet owner all your life. One thing is the mess. Be prepared for cleaning little puppy pee spots. House training is not really that hard for most breeds, and they'll look forward to letting you know they need outside when they learn it. If you get a dog when there's a lot of snow on the ground and they are not house trained, you might want to buy some puppy pads and train them to pee on those. They work! Next, there's the yard mess to deal with. Once your dog is trained to poop in the grass, oh, believe me, they will poop in the grass! A lot. LOL Some people like to send their dogs to puppy school. That could be an expense you are not prepared for. Feeding your dog can be expensive as well. And then there's the issue of wanting to go to the beach for a couple of days, do you bring the dog or not? Do you have a doggie door and a fenced yard so the dog can stay home? All of these things need to be considered before jumping in and bringing home that little bundle of unconditional love and then deciding you don't want it. I wish I could take them all.
Petsromper.com

Experts Explain Why Cats Stare At You Without Blinking

Cats are expressive and fascinating animals, but their ways of communicating don’t always make sense to people. So why does your cat stare at you without blinking, and what does this behavior mean? Veterinary experts explain the reasons behind your cat’s super intense eye contact. The Cat Wants Your Attention.
Animalshomenewshere.com

Woman sleeps on kitchen floor with terrified dog to help him feel safe | The Dodo Heroes

Woman rescues all the scared dogs and transforms them into total lovebugs. Check out more of the rescue efforts of The Animal Rescue Mission on Instagram: http://thedo.do/theanimalrescuemission. To help them rescue more animals, you can donate here: http://thedo.do/helpanimalrescuemission. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow...
AnimalsPosted by
Shore News Network

Tiny Puppy Chained up in a parking lot rescued

A rescue received a call about a small puppy being chained up in a parking lot. The poor puppy had such sad and lonely eyes. The owners of the parking lot had their watchdog die and adopted a puppy to replace him. The sad puppy was rescued and freed from the chain around his neck.
AnimalsReading Eagle

Parasites commonly infect indoor cats [Ask the Vet]

Q: Can cats that stay indoors get parasites? My veterinarian recommends that I apply a parasite preventive to my cat Seymour's skin every month, but I don't understand why it's necessary. A: While cats that spend time outside are more likely to encounter parasites, even indoor-only cats can become infected....
Abilene, TXPosted by
KEAN 105

This Beautiful Pet of the Week is Running Out of Time

Meet Maximus the most beautiful "Pet of the Week" and his time is up. After this weekend if Maximus is not adopted or at least "fostered" out to a temporary home, (for the time being) this massive, lovable, chocolate Lab, Retriever, Pointer mix may have to be put down. I...
Animalspurewow.com

10 Large Cat Breeds that Make Great Pets

At first glance, it’s easy to toss cats into the “small pet” category. While there are many small cat breeds, the large cat breeds on this list make a very good case for adding felines to the “big pet” category. They certainly aren’t lion-sized, but many are larger than the petite wild cats found around the world. While all domesticated cats retain and display plenty of their wild cat instincts, the kitties on this list actually make excellent pets. (Though we will note that the cat will likely see you as the pet, not the other way around.)
PetsOCRegister

Sweet Chihuahua Sasha is looking for a quiet home

Sasha’s story: Sasha may technically be an adult dog, but when she hears “Puppy, puppy, puppy!” she comes running. At heart she’s still a friendly pup who warms up to new people easily. She gave birth at a shelter in the high desert, and all of her pups were adopted. But poor Sasha was left behind. She was shy at first, but gained confidence being around other gentle dogs and playing with them. Dog treats, dog friends and baby talk will earn her trust. She’s learning to be a good canine citizen, but will need a home where she is encouraged to learn even more. Lost of time, love, patience and treats required. She would thrive in a quiet, peaceful environment with daily walks and car rides. Adult-only homes with secured yards are preferred.
AnimalsBored Panda

50 Wholesome Rescue Pet Pics To Heal Your Soul (July Edition)

Each and every pet deserves a roof over their head, a comfy bed, nutritious meals, and, of course, a family who will love them forever and ever. The sad fact is that countless animals end up in rescue shelters after being abandoned by their owners. The ASPCA notes that a whopping 6.5 million companion animals enter animal shelters each year in the United States. Meanwhile, an estimated 250k animals go to rescue centers each year in the United Kingdom.
PetsNews 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Little Shelter Animal Rescue on Aug. 6

In this week's Paws & Pals, Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center presented four dogs looking for their 'furever' homes. Felix is a 12-year-old male beagle mix. This sweet senior is more on the calmer side at this stage in his life. Short walks followed by long naps and Felix will be one happy dog. He would do best in a quieter house that will allow him to relax.
Petsromper.com

So This Is Why Your Cat Loves To Sleep Between Your Legs

Cats spend most of their time doing whatever they want, and sometimes these behaviors confuse their human friends. For instance, why does your cat sleep between your legs? It seems like the pillow, a cat bed, or any other surface would be more convenient and comfortable. As it turns out, this choice of sleeping location makes total sense in cat logic, as several veterinary experts explain.

Comments / 6

Community Policy