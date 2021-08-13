Injury Update: Seahawks Colby Parkinson to be out for an extended period of time

Saturday the Seattle Seahawks start off the 2021 preseason when they face off against the Las Vegas Raiders in their first time on the field since the loss to the division rival Los Angeles Rams in the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. Obviously much of the attention of fans and observers will be on the Seattle offense under the direction of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron in an attempt to understand what 2021 could bring for the team. However, Friday afternoon head coach Pete Carroll provided an update on second year tight end Colby Parkinson that won’t leave fans very excited.