All along, Tottenham Hotspur’s line concerning the potential transfer of Harry Kane to Manchester City has been consistent: he’s not going anywhere and is not for sale. Of course, that’s extremely unlikely to be true. The reality is much more likely that Kane has a set valuation to the club, but unless and until City meet that valuation they are refusing to budge. Kane was left out of Spurs’ matchday squad, ostensibly out of fitness concerns but more likely due to the instability swirling around him.