Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

US reports nearly 1 million vaccinations in past day, most since early July

By Peter Sullivan
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m0AZk_0bR4VCO100

The United States on Friday reported almost a million new COVID-19 vaccinations from the previous day's total, the biggest one-day tally for vaccinations since early July.

About 918,000 were administered on Friday, according to Cyrus Shapar, the White House's COVID-19 data director. The number includes 576,000 people getting their first dose of the vaccine.

The increase signals a rise in the vaccination rate amid a push to get more people shots as the delta variant fuels a surge in cases.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the average number of shots per day has jumped from about 500,000 in mid-July to about 700,000. But the latest figures are still well below the peak in April, when more than 3 million shots were being given each day.

White House officials have said the rising COVID-19 case numbers could be spurring more people to get the shots, as they see outbreaks worsening around them.

"Strongest 24 hours of vaccinations since before July 4th," tweeted White House chief of staff Ron Klain . "Vaccine requirements and incentives are starting to pay off -- as well as the tragedy of seeing so much needless illness and loss due to Delta's impact on the unvaccinated."

The Biden administration has turned to a range of options to try to boost the vaccination rate, from recruiting celebrities like Olivia Rodrigo to encouraging efforts from businesses to require shots for their workers. President Biden at the end of July also said federal workers would need to be vaccinated, though it was not considered a mandate since government employees had the option to be tested regularly instead.

San Francisco and New York City are going even further by requiring proof of vaccination for a range of activities, including indoor dining.

Still, the administration has been treading carefully amid Republican resistance to COVID-19 requirements. For example, it said it will not be implementing any kind of vaccine passport system at the federal level.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

319K+
Followers
32K+
Post
228M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Klain
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#New York City#The White House#Covid 19 Data#White House#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Public HealthPioneer Press

Coronavirus Tuesday update: More than 3,000 cases reported, most in a day since April

Minnesota recorded more than 3,000 new coronavirus cases Tuesday from over 57,000 tests, the most cases and test results reported in a single day since April. The Minnesota Department of Health no longer reports coronavirus numbers on weekends so Tuesday’s statistics are actually from more than one day. Nevertheless, the 3,054 cases reported Tuesday was an increase of 45 percent over a week ago.
Public HealthAOL Corp

Here come the vaccine mandates

As the hypercontagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to spread across the country, more and more businesses and government agencies are pushing policy changes to mandate vaccinations against the virus. The latest flurry of changes arrived over the past week and stretch across many aspects of American life, including...
HealthComplex

New Vaccinations Have Almost Doubled in U.S. Since July

While the nationwide vaccination rate is still hovering around 50 percent, recent weeks have seen a mildly encouraging jump in the pace of first doses. Indeed, as CBS News pointed out Tuesday night, the U.S. has now nearly doubled its pace of initial doses when compared with the rate recorded one month earlier. CDC data shows the nation averaging about 441,198 new vaccinations each day as of Aug. 5. Compared with the average of 226,209 new vaccinations per day as of July 5, that’s roughly a 95 percent leap.
PharmaceuticalsHuffingtonPost

Top U.S. Health Official Calls For More Vaccine Mandates: 'People Are Dying'

A top U.S. health official on Sunday called for the implementation of additional vaccine mandates nationwide, pointing to the surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks. National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said during an appearance on ABC’s “This Week” that the mandates would make a difference in the fight against COVID-19, despite grumblings from Republicans and far-right activists who claim such measures infringe on their rights.

Comments / 0

Community Policy