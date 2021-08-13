Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Hackensack University Medical Center Cardiologists Publish Study of COVID-19 Induced Shock Subgroups in American Journal of Cardiology

By Hackensack Meridian Health
Newswise
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — A new database analysis of critically ill patients with pneumonia related to COVID-19, published in the American Journal of Cardiology1 and conducted at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC), is the first study to report the prevalence of different types of shock in patients with COVID-19. The definition of these subgroups may allow therapy to be tailored to the underlying causes of the hemodynamic abnormalities.

www.newswise.com

Comments / 17

IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Hospital#Landers Center#Covid#Newswise#Covid#Humc#Ef#Pgs#Rn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
Public Healthscitechdaily.com

Patient Case Strongly Suggests Link Between Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine and Bell’s Palsy

The patient experienced facial palsy after each dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. The case of a patient who experienced two facial palsies – one after the first and another after the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine – strongly suggests that Bell’s palsy (facial nerve palsy of unknown cause) is linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, doctors write in the journal BMJ Case Reports.
Public Healthwgel.com

A Cardiologist’s Perspective On Long COVID

There is no doubt the COVID-19 virus has affected millions across the United States, but what happens when COVID-19 symptoms don’t go away? In some cases, people are suffering long-term effects of the virus. These symptoms have caught the attention of cardiologists who are monitoring patients for elevated heart rates and potential heart damage. Brian Miller, MD, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular and president of the Sangamon County Board of Health, answers some questions about long COVID.
Cancercancernetwork.com

Convalescent Plasma Therapy Linked to Potential Survival Benefit for Patients With Hematologic Cancers and COVID-19

Patients with hematologic malignancies and COVID-19 may experience a survival benefit after receiving convalescent plasma therapy. The administration of convalescent plasma therapy was found to be associated with a survival benefit in patients with hematologic cancers and COVID-19, according to a cohort study published in JAMA Oncology. Findings from the...
Public Healthpharmacytimes.com

Early Anticoagulant Treatment Found to Reduce Death in Moderately Ill COVID-19 Patients

Heparin, a blood thinner given regularly at a low dose to hospitalized patients, helps to stop clots from forming and reduces inflammation. New trial results found that administering a full dose of a standard blood thinner early to moderately ill hospitalized patients with COVID-19 could stop the thrombo-inflammation process and reduce the risk of severe disease and death, according to a press release.
Chicago, ILblockclubchicago.org

Esperanza Health, Alivio Medical Center Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For Employees

LITTLE VILLAGE — As coronavirus cases rise in Chicago due to the Delta variant, four local health care providers will require vaccinations for staff. Esperanza Health Centers, Alivio Medical Center, AHS Family Health Center and CommunityHealth announced the vaccine requirement for staff in a joint statement, citing an effort to increase patient and staff safety.
Poplar Bluff, MOozarkradionews.com

John J. Pershing VA Medical Center Updates COVID-19 Measures

Poplar Bluff, MO – As COVID-19 and the Delta variant continue to put our communities and our country at risk, John J. Pershing VA Medical Center encourages Veterans and caregivers to obtain their vaccinations. Medical Center Director, Drew DeWitt explained, “Research shows that COVID-19 vaccines offer good protection against the...

Comments / 17

Community Policy