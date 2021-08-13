Hackensack University Medical Center Cardiologists Publish Study of COVID-19 Induced Shock Subgroups in American Journal of Cardiology
Newswise — A new database analysis of critically ill patients with pneumonia related to COVID-19, published in the American Journal of Cardiology1 and conducted at Hackensack Meridian Hackensack University Medical Center (HUMC), is the first study to report the prevalence of different types of shock in patients with COVID-19. The definition of these subgroups may allow therapy to be tailored to the underlying causes of the hemodynamic abnormalities.www.newswise.com
Comments / 17