Hackensack University Medical Center Cardiologists Publish Study of COVID-19 Induced Shock Subgroups in American Journal of Cardiology

There is no doubt the COVID-19 virus has affected millions across the United States, but what happens when COVID-19 symptoms don’t go away? In some cases, people are suffering long-term effects of the virus. These symptoms have caught the attention of cardiologists who are monitoring patients for elevated heart rates and potential heart damage. Brian Miller, MD, a cardiologist with Prairie Cardiovascular and president of the Sangamon County Board of Health, answers some questions about long COVID.