Stillwater, OK

Educational investment: Opportunity arises for scholars during Pawnee Nation Scholars Conference at FAPC

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMedia Contact: Kirsten Hollansworth | Communications Graduate Student | 405-744-0442 | kirsten.hollansworth@okstate.edu. The Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center hosted the Pawnee Nation College Scholars Conference on July 28 on the Oklahoma State University campus. Patricia Rayas-Duarte, FAPC cereal chemist, introduced available resources and valuable opportunities to Pawnee...

