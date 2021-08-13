Educational investment: Opportunity arises for scholars during Pawnee Nation Scholars Conference at FAPC
Media Contact: Kirsten Hollansworth | Communications Graduate Student | 405-744-0442 | kirsten.hollansworth@okstate.edu. The Robert M. Kerr Food and Agricultural Products Center hosted the Pawnee Nation College Scholars Conference on July 28 on the Oklahoma State University campus. Patricia Rayas-Duarte, FAPC cereal chemist, introduced available resources and valuable opportunities to Pawnee...news.okstate.edu
Comments / 0