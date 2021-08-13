TL Cares Week 13 winner announcement
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Kerry and Marc are here to tell us who won the 13th weekly prize in our TL Cares program. Click the video to watch and find out!
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.
Kerry and Marc are here to tell us who won the 13th weekly prize in our TL Cares program. Click the video to watch and find out!
Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.https://www.timesleader.com
Comments / 0