Ultrasound is the latest equipment to be considered for ambulances in eastern Wilson County. Wilson County Emergency Services District 3 (ESD 3) — which provides emergency medical services to residents in the Stockdale, La Vernia, Sutherland Springs, and Kicaster areas — is factoring ultrasound equipment into its budget for the coming year. This is in addition to new EleGARD Patient Position System, among the latest advances in delivering cardio-pulmonary resuscitation. (See “New emergency cardiac care is coming to eastern Wilson County,” July 14 Wilson County News.)