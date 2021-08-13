Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Dues paid, James Lyons done making up for lost time ahead of CFFC 99

By MMA Junkie Staff, Follow @MMAjunkie
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3e9iDM_0bR4Sr1p00

James Lyons didn’t always know he wanted to be a professional fighter, but once he decided to pursue that course, he dedicated everything to doing it the right way.

“I walked into a kickboxing gym when I was 17, but really jiu-jitsu is where I started when I was 18,” Lyons said. “I started doing a ton of jiu-jitsu, and it just was all in trying to catch up to all these guys that started when they were super young, and I feel like I’m doing that. I’m catching up to anyone who started at a young age. It’s not really becoming much of a factor anymore.”

Lyons‘ results speak for themselves.

After opening his amateur career at 1-2, Lyons finished off his run with seven straight victories before turning pro. All seven of those wins came via submission.

“Pretty much that was always the plan,” Lyons said. “I kind of stopped working my full-time job as soon as I got my first amateur fight, and I just wanted to commit to fighting. My goal was always 10 fights. I think 10 amateur fights was a good experience level for me. I didn’t want to rush it.”

The patience seems to have paid dividends. In his first two fights in the pro ranks, Lyons has earned two first-round stoppages.

Lyons said that is completely by design, as well.

“I go in there to finish you in round one,” Lyons said. “If not, I’m going to finish you in round two. If not, I’m going to finish you in round three, and that’s kind of always my mindset.

“You know, the decisions don’t do much. I feel like in this sport, they don’t carry the same weight, and if you’re not going out and finishing, it doesn’t matter if you’re winning decisions or not.”

Lyons (2-0) returns to action at Saturday’s CFFC 99 event, when he takes on fellow undefeated featherweight Tim Cuamba (2-0) at Fitz Tunica Casino & Hotel in Mississippi. The event streams live on UFC Fight Pass.

The 25-year-old Lyons believes it’s a perfect next step in his career, with the Dewey Cooper-trained fighter presenting an intriguing challenge.

“I study all my opponents,” Lyons said. “I think he’s well-rounded, good. I think he has a good camp. He has a good team, as do I, and I like the matchup for me.

“I think my submissions are the best tool that I have, and most people just view me as a jiu-jitsu guy. That always works in my favor because lighting them up on the feet is always part of my plan, as well. I just know if I hit the mat, I can submit anyone at any level in MMA.”

Should he keep his finishing streak alive, Lyons is hoping to book another appearance before year’s end. After that, the Renzo Gracie Philly and Team EEFC fighter has eyes on a future shot at the CFFC title, and ultimately an invitation to the UFC. But “Lyonheart” isn’t getting ahead of himself.

Despite the relatively late start to his combat sports training, Lyons wants to make the right moves in his run.

“I just want to make sure I have the fights and I get the right opponents to keep building myself and pushing myself more and more,” Lyons said. “I feel Like Cuamba is a good step up. He’s confident. He has a good win streak, and I’m looking forward to snapping it.”

(This story first published at CFFC.tv)

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

28K+
Followers
59K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Lost Time#Mat#Boxing#Cffc#Mma#Team Eefc#Ufc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Anderson Silva’s son murked a man in his kickboxing debut (Video)

Anderson Silva’s son, Kalyl absolutely destroyed his opponent in the ring during his kickboxing debut in FightersRep. The apple apparently doesn’t fall far from Anderson Silva’s family tree after his son, Kalyl ended his kickboxing debut in a cinematic fashion with a head-kick knockout. Kalyl is a freak athlete who...
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Tito Ortiz Leaks Bad Paycheck Before Silva Fight

Tito Ortiz recently wrote on Instagram why he quit the Huntington Beach City Council to fight Anderson Silva. Kamaru Usman Reveals Top UFC Star Uses Drugs. “1200 a month is not paying the bill and not worth dragging my name threw the mud. They are very corrupt. I’m just to honest.”
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Tito Ortiz has ‘no respect’ for Anderson Silva after 195-pound stipulation

Triller’s Sept. 11, 2021, Oscar De La Hoya vs. Vitor Belfort boxing event just got a whole lot freakier with the late addition of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) greats Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz fighting on the undercard. It’s exactly the kind of bout that no one expected nor asked for, but is honestly kinda scratching that sideshow itch just right.
Combat SportsMMAmania.com

Jose Aldo not interested in ‘humiliating circus fights’ with YouTubers

Don’t expect Jose Aldo to entertain any fights against “celebrities,” YouTube or otherwise. The former Featherweight kingpin and current Bantamweight contender discussed the recent trend of freak show boxing fights, and while he’s not going to judge anyone for taking them, it certainly isn’t his bag. “I respect everyone for...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Former WWE Champion ‘Pulled’ From SummerSlam Card

WWE have not been shy lately as it pertains to either firing stars or putting stars on a forced hiatus. On top of all of that, WWE have now started pulling stars from their originally scheduled matches and switching them around at the huge upcoming pay-per-view, SummerSlam. While WWE is certainly losing big names, one would think that they would keep top stars happy, but this isn’t the case for one star that we are all fond of….CM Punk & Michael Jordan Huge AEW Rumor Leaks.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Charlotte & The Miz ‘Humiliating’ Raw Botches Leak

Tonight’s WWE Monday Night Raw has certainly been one to remember as it’s less than one week to WWE’s upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event. During the event, Charlotte Flair sat ringside to commentate a non-title matchup between Rhea Ripley and current WWE Raw Women’s Champion, Nikki A.S.H. This AEW Champion ‘disrespected’ Charlotte Flair in video.
Combat Sportsboxingnewsandviews.com

Andy Ruiz Sends Pacquiao Message Before Ugas Showdown

Manny Pacquiao returns to action this weekend. The Filipino boxing legend continues to defy age and looks to show he is still a force at welterweight, yet again, on Saturday night. A last minute injury to Errol Spence forced Spence to withdraw but Yordenis Ugas has stepped in at the...
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Is Errol Spence Going Blind After Eye Injury?

Errol Spence Jr. had sustained a retinal tear and was pulled out from the fight with Manny Pacquiao on August 21. It was good for Spence as the injury was discovered ahead of time and it could have shortened the career of the boxing star. Errol Spence could have gone...
Combat SportsBBC

Joe Cordina: Welsh boxer looking to make up for lost time

When boxer Joe Cordina was so weak from surgery he could not get up from the sofa, it was hard for him to imagine his world title aspirations could still come to fruition. The 29-year-old fights American Joshuah Hernandez, 25, in a 10 round lightweight contest at Matchroom HQ on Saturday in just his second fight since 2019.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Fires UFC Star On His Birthday

UFC Executive Dana White might have to explain himself for this one! According to his coach at Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksick, top UFC featherweight Justin Jaynes was cut on his birthday. Taking to social media via Twitter, Nicksick made the revelation when discussing the business practices of White and the UFC. Is Dana White losing this A-List star to Bellator?
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

CFFC 99 bout temporarily halted due to a giant moth in the cage (Video)

A giant moth temporarily halted the action during a middleweight bout between Nah-Shon Burrell and Khetag Pliev at tonight’s CFFC 99 event. Burrell and Pliev collided in the co-headliner of Saturday’s Cage Fury Fighting Championships event which aired exclusively on UFC Fight Pass. Shortly after the contest began the referee...
Carson, CABoxingNews24.com

Results / Photos: Casimero Retains WBO Bantamweight Title, Defeats Rigo!

WBO Bantamweight World Champion John Riel Casimero defeated two-division champion Guillermo Rigondeaux to retain his title Saturday night live on SHOWTIME headlining a Premier Boxing Champions event from Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. A three-division world champion, Casimero (31-4, 21 KOs) made his second successful title defense at...
UFCmmanews.com

Zhang Weili Says Weidman’s Broken Leg Played A Part In UFC 261 Loss

UFC women’s strawweight Zhang Weili has suggested Chris Weidman’s horrific broken leg played a part in her championship loss against Rose Namajunas. On the main card of the UFC 261 pay-per-view, which had already seen Jimmy Crute and Anthony Smith’s fight end by way of a leg injury, Weidman suffered one of the worst leg breaks in MMA history. Just 17 seconds into the opening round, the former UFC Middleweight Champion threw the first strike of his fight with Uriah Hall. But his leg kick was checked by “Prime Time” with devastating effect.
UFCmmanews.com

TJ Dillashaw Eyes Three-Month Recovery After Knee Surgery

TJ Dillashaw is looking to fully recover from his knee surgery in just three months. Dillashaw returned to the Octagon in July after being away from action for over two and a half years. He went one-on-one with Cory Sandhagen in the main event of UFC Vegas 32. Dillashaw ended up winning the fight via split decision.
NFLchatsports.com

Former Tiger ready to make up for lost time in NFL year two

After being selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the third round (100th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, former Clemson and All-ACC safety Tanner Muse missed all of his rookie NFL season in 2020 after suffering a toe injury in training camp. So, Muse is excited to get his...
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Davion Franklin has heavyweight title aspirations – and wants Cheick Kongo and Jake Hager to get there

UNCASVILLE, Conn. – Davion Franklin might not be a household name in Bellator’s heavyweight division, but he could get there soon with repeats of his Friday performance. Franklin (4-0 MMA, 4-0 BMMA) needed just 21 seconds at Bellator 264 to put away Everett Cummings (15-1 MMA, 2-1 BMMA), who came into the bout unbeaten and with five times more pro experience than Franklin. But Franklin barely broke a sweat to notch his third first-round stoppage in four pro fights, all under the Bellator banner.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Keith Lee ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw Again

WWE star Keith Lee seems to have good things planned for him ahead. Since his match on the August 2 episode of WWE Raw where he defeated Karrion Kross, ‘The Limitless’ has been moved to doing dark matches before Raw and SmackDown. WWE has great plans lined up for Keith...

Comments / 0

Community Policy