Everything You Need To Throw A Cajun Boil For The Entire Neighborhood
Products featured on Wide Open Eats are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. The first time I ate a Cajun boil was only a few weeks ago at a friend's house. Although we are many many miles inland (at least a 4-hour drive to the coast!), that didn't stop them from rounding up fresh seafood and hosting a traditional seafood boil, newspaper on the table, and all. It was a great time (I mean, what's better than eating seafood around a picnic table with friends?) and the process is a party and conversation starter in itself.www.wideopeneats.com
Comments / 0