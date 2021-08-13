Everything You Need To Throw A Cajun Boil For The Entire Neighborhood

Corn on the cob is one of my favorite BBQ items, yet I still didn't know how to get it quite right, until now! I'm here to share a little hack on this sweet corn side dish that's about to change your life. The best way to successfully make corn on the cob is with milk. Much like mashed potatoes, chowder, and pretty much any dish in the slow cooker, heavy cream or a cup milk goes a long way towards cooking corn the right way. This will probably be your new favorite way to simmer corn and maybe even other veggies, so get rid of the husks and get started!