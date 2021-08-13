Cancel
Valve thinks the Steam Deck could be your next PC

By Emily Morrow
Cover picture for the articlePC gamers looking to upgrade their setup might want to consider turning to the Steam Deck instead of buying new parts in a more traditional manner, according to Valve. “As a lot of people choose to upgrade their existing PCs, we feel fairly confident that Steam Deck will be a choice that they make,” Steam Deck designer Greg Coomer said in an interview with Katharine Castle of Rock Paper Shotgun. This statement comes after Coomer told PCGamer that the Steam Deck will have the same performance when docked and undocked, which could potentially hamper game performance on larger screens.

