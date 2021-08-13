Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

League player with all skins unlocked shows what happens when you reroll skin shards after a new skin line is released

By Ethan Garcia
dotesports.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChampion skins in League of Legends are one of the many ways that Riot Games keeps players coming back to the game. Between one-off skin lines and established thematics, these cosmetics have grown in number exponentially within 11 years, now sitting at over 1,000 different options across League’s many champions. A small number of players have immersed themselves in these skins so much that they continue to purchase every new skin available, resulting in complete collections that grow every few weeks.

dotesports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skins#Shards#Discounts#Riot Games#Coven Evelynn Legendary#Legacy#Shop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
League of Legends
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Youtube
Related
Video GamesPosted by
DBLTAP

League of Legends Akshan Build Wild Rift: How to Play

League of Legends' Akshan has some players flummoxed on how to best approach him, especially with Wild Rift players. His low win rate has already needed to be addressed by Riot Games, but building around the midlaner can be tricky for new comers. For those in need of a guide to help you master Akshan in League of Legends: Wild Rift, look no further.
Video Gamesdotesports.com

How to get the special Free Guy emote in Fortnite Chapter 2, season 7

Fortnite players can earn an emote based on the upcoming video game-centric film Free Guy. Considering the sheer amount of franchises and properties that Fortnite crosses over with on a regular basis, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the title now includes items based on the new video game-centric film Free Guy ahead of its theatrical release.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

New League of Legends Skins Coming in New PBE Update

League of Legends adding new skins to the game during new patch update. Patch 11.17 of League of Legends is hitting the PBE and with it some brand new skins. There are currently eight new skins set to come to the game across two skin lines. Crime City Nightmare will be one of the new themes along with what is being called Phoenix. Let’s look at the new skins and review them.
Video Gamesepicstream.com

Fortnite Superman Skins Release Date, Time, How to Unlock, Chalenges and Rewards

Fortnite just added Superman skins to the game on Tuesday, releasing earlier than originally antiicpated, so players who own the Season 7 Battle Pass will have a chance to play as the Man of Steel soon. There are two different Clark Kent skins with their own unique styles, and other cosmetics include Back Bling, an emote, a spray, and other goodies players can unlock.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Overwatch reintroduces MVP skin line, for a limited time

Vaulting content is basically the practice of creating artificial scarcity that is often applied in video games. Since the content in them is digital, vaulting provides a fictitious sense of rarity, making the products more desirable for the players. This is the case with many skin lines in Overwatch and...
Video GamesGamespot

Fortnite Wonder Woman Skin Revealed: How To Unlock Wonder Woman Early

Wonder Woman is heading to Fortnite for the first time ever, joining fellow Justice League heroes such as Batman, Superman, The Flash and Aquaman in the game's ever-expanding roster. After a short comic book teaser, the hero was unveiled by Epic Games alongside her cosmetic set that also includes back bling, a pickaxe, and a glider.
Video Gamesdexerto.com

Mind-blowing Overwatch trick lets Zenyatta survive environmental kills

Overwatch players who main the Omnic monk Zenyatta should take note of an advanced trick they can perform to save themselves from environmental kills and near-certain death. Zenyatta’s Transcendence does the most healing in the game by far at 300 per second. As such, it’s perfect for countering ultimates such as Dragon Blade, Tactical Visor, or others that deal damage over time.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

League of Legends patch 11.17 balance targets have been revealed

League of Legends lead gameplay designer Jeevun Sidhu account has revealed the balance targets for the upcoming patch 11.17. Champions that are getting buffed include:. Xayah has appeared this week in professional League of Legends and it should not come as a surprise if this buff makes her the best AD carry in the game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy