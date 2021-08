State, bridge company set three-month negotiation period. (OBA®) – Orange Beach, AL – “A few months ago, the Baldwin County Bridge Company (BCBC) approached me with several ideas as to how their existing bridge and additional lanes that they are willing to build might be used to allow the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) to avoid the expense of building an additional bridge. After obtaining from BCBC a pledge to allow Baldwin County residents to use the bridge for a minimal monthly fee and to make a substantial payment to Orange Beach if their ideas can be implemented, I approached Gov. Kay Ivey and ALDOT Director John Cooper and sought their agreement to negotiate with BCBC.