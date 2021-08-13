When will tickets be available? What’s the new name? | S.I. baseball team investor divulges details, future plans

Sorry, but I disagree with the opinion voiced by Dan Harrington. (“Don’t trade José Ramírez - for the sake of fans and of Cleveland baseball: Dan Harrington”). I’ve been an Indians fan since attending my first game in 1959 so I’m quite a bit older. I’ve canvassed every family member, friend, former co-worker roughly me age and it’s unanimous: none of us will ever get over the name change and all of us agree we’ll never spend a dime on tickets, merchandise etc. for the Guardians.