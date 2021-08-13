Cancel
When will tickets be available? What’s the new name? | S.I. baseball team investor divulges details, future plans

By Nick Regina
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
It appears they won’t be the “Staten Island baseball team” much longer. Former New Jersey politico Eric Shuffler, among the new ownership group’s investment team, was joined by Atlantic League Commissioner Rick White as guests of the Bernie & Sid program on WABC radio on Friday morning -- where they divulged new details and future plans for the league’s foundling Staten Island chapter.

