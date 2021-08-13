Southeast Asian League of Legends players are being barred from purchasing League’s new Coven skins individually

League of Legends (LoL) is the most widely played multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) game in the world. An important aspect of LoL is competitive ranked play, which utilizes a skill-based matchmaking system to form fair teams. However, players' skill levels vary widely depending on which champion, or hero, that they choose to play as. In this paper, we propose a method for predicting game outcomes in ranked LoL games based on players' experience with their selected champion. Using a deep neural network, we found that game outcomes can be predicted with 75.1% accuracy after all players have selected champions, which occurs before gameplay begins. Our results have important implications for playing LoL and matchmaking. Firstly, individual champion skill plays a significant role in the outcome of a match, regardless of team composition. Secondly, even after the skill-based matchmaking, there is still a wide variance in team skill before gameplay begins. Finally, players should only play champions that they have mastered, if they want to win games.