Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Schuyler, Steuben by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Schuyler; Steuben The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Schuyler County in central New York East central Steuben County in central New York * Until 500 PM EDT. * At 416 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Bath, or 16 miles east of Hornell, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Bath, Campbell, Hornby, Tyrone, Thurston, Bradford, Savona, Meads Creek, Monterey and Sonora. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH