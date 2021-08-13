Cancel
Dauphin County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Dauphin by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Dauphin A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 430 PM EDT FOR CENTRAL DAUPHIN COUNTY At 410 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Linglestown, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Harrisburg, Hershey, Colonial Park, Progress, Linglestown, Steelton, Hummelstown, Paxtonia, Rutherford, Skyline View, Lawnton, Bressler-Enhaut-Oberlin, Penbrook, Marysville, Paxtang, Rockville, Dehart Dam, Dauphin, City Island and Harrisburg Area Community College. This includes the following Interstates Interstate 81 from mile markers 66 to 77. Interstate 83 from mile markers 43 to 50. Interstate 283 near mile marker 2. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

