Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Pickaway by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 16:03:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:30:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Pickaway The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Pickaway County in central Ohio * Until 430 PM EDT. * At 403 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Williamsport, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Circleville, Ashville, South Bloomfield, Williamsport, Logan Elm Village, Fox, Aw Marion State Park, State Route 207 at US Route 22 and State Route 138 at US Route 22. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH