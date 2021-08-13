Cancel
Cumberland County, PA

Severe Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Perry by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Cumberland; Perry THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CUMBERLAND AND EAST CENTRAL PERRY COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 415 PM EDT The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for south central Pennsylvania.

alerts.weather.gov

