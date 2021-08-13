Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chicago, IL

Exhibit of works by street artist Banksy opening in Chicago

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (AP) — An exhibit of more than 80 works by the graffiti artist known publicly only as Banksy is coming to Chicago.

“The Art of Banksy” is scheduled to open Saturday and run through Oct. 31 in a shuttered, 45,000-square-foot broadcast communications museum.

The pieces include canvasses, prints and sculptures and are from private collections.

Stencils by the street artist have appeared on the walls of buildings — even a British prison, bridges and streets across the globe. Some of his most recognizable stencils and murals include “Flower Thrower,” “Rude Copper,” “Girl with Balloon” and “I Remember When All This Was Trees.”

Earlier this year, a Banksy painting honoring health workers in the pandemic sold at auction for more than $23 million. Titled “Game Changer,” the work first appeared on a wall at Southampton General Hospital in southern England in May 2020.

The black-and-white picture depicts a young boy sitting on the floor playing with a nurse superhero toy, as Batman and Spiderman toy figures lie in a wastepaper basket next to him.

At the time it went up, the hospital said Banksy left a note for workers there saying: “Thanks for all you’re doing. I hope this brightens the place up a bit, even if it’s only black and white.”

Comments / 0

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

533K+
Followers
298K+
Post
250M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Banksy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Graffiti#Street Artist#Museum#Ap#British
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Related
CarsPosted by
CNN

Tesla is under investigation because its cars keep hitting emergency vehicles

New York (CNN Business) — Federal safety regulators are investigating at least 11 accidents involving Tesla cars using Autopilot or other self-driving features that crashed into emergency vehicles when coming upon the scene of an earlier crash. The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said seven of these accidents resulted 17...
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...

Comments / 0

Community Policy