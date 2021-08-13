Cancel
San Diego, CA

Allied Gardens/Grantville Community Council

By SDCNN
missiontimescourier.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 29, the San Diego Network of Town Councils (SDNTC) held a webinar on state and local measures that are directed to the increase of housing by use of Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs, or more commonly, “granny flats”). This was a well-balanced presentation during which ADU Coalition (aducoaltion.org) and Casita Coalition (casitacoalition.org) spoke in support of increase in affordable housing and Neighbors For A Better San Diego (neighborsforabettersandiego.org) offered the arguments in opposition.

