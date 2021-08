If you ask most Oilers fans right now what their expected forward line combos are you'll likely hear this:. The logic here makes a fair amount of sense; the McDavid line would be the strongest line with the world's best player alongside two ferocious forecheckers, with one as a net-front presence and the other as a shot from the circle. This line can be an aggressive option against any other top line in the NHL. The Draisaitl line can perform the same role, if Yamamoto and RNH can bounce back from down seasons. Regardless this line can handle both offensive and defensive zone starts and still produce a healthy number at even strength. The Oilers have two legitimate top lines here.