Former public health director, Outbreak of Kindness recognized for excellence in health service

The Grand County Rural Health network has named Brene Belew-LaDue and the Outbreak of Kindness as their year’s recipients of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Health Service. Each year, the Grand County Rural Health Network honors healthcare pioneers who truly impact the health and lives of individuals and the community. The network’s board of directors chose to award one individual and a group of volunteers this year that both showed dedication to putting the health of the community first.