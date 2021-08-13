Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand County, CO

Former public health director, Outbreak of Kindness recognized for excellence in health service

By Sky-Hi News staff report news@skyhinews.com
skyhinews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Grand County Rural Health network has named Brene Belew-LaDue and the Outbreak of Kindness as their year’s recipients of the 2021 Award for Excellence in Health Service. Each year, the Grand County Rural Health Network honors healthcare pioneers who truly impact the health and lives of individuals and the community. The network’s board of directors chose to award one individual and a group of volunteers this year that both showed dedication to putting the health of the community first.

www.skyhinews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand County, CO
Grand County, CO
Government
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ray Jennings
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Service#Volunteers#Health Clinics#The East Troublesome Fire#Board Of Directors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
NFLPosted by
The Associated Press

Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tim Tebow’s NFL comeback is over. The Jacksonville Jaguars waived Tebow on Tuesday, parting with the 2007 Heisman Trophy winner who switched from quarterback to tight end in hopes of rejuvenating his pro football career. “We knew that was an uphill battle for Tim,” coach Urban...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy