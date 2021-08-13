Cancel
Lincoln County man uses daughter’s jersey number to win $95K jackpot

By DeAngelo Vaxter
WJTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a Lincoln County man claimed the $95,000 jackpot from the August 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing. According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC), the man chose his own numbers, including his daughter’s basketball number “13” for last night’s drawing. The winner said he once neglected to use the number 13 when playing and swore he’d never forget again. This time, he included her jersey number.

