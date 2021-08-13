Cancel
NHL

Kings sign second-round pick Samuel Helenius to 3-year deal

By Andrew Knoll
Los Angeles Daily News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kings signed center Samuel Helenius to a three-year, entry-level contract worth up to $850,833 per season, the team said in a news release Friday. Helenius was selected in the second round of this year’s draft, No. 59 overall. He is the second 2021 Kings draft pick to sign an entry-level deal after defenseman Brandt Clarke, the eighth overall pick, signed a three-year pact worth up to $925,000 per year on Tuesday.

Quinton Byfield
