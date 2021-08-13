Guaranteed income programs could bring new hope in fight against poverty

As it turns out, there's an easy, straightforward way to reduce the endemic poverty and hunger in America: money. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau's recent Household Pulse Survey, adults living with children reported lower levels of food insufficiency after receiving their first Child Tax Credit (CTC) check. The survey asks respondents if they're struggling to pay their expenses, and while adults without children are still having a harder and harder time putting food on the table, there appears to be a direct relationship between food security and monthly checks of $300. Who would have thought?