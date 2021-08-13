Cancel
Guaranteed income programs could bring new hope in fight against poverty

Cover picture for the articleUniversal Income programs became popular during the presidential campaign of Andrew Yang, who promised to give each American adult a “freedom dividend” of $1,000 a month. Yang’s campaign ended early, but the interest on guaranteed income programs grew. Conversations promoting guaranteed income have been informed by the so-called robot apocalypse, which prophesizes that workers will be displaced into a Malthusian cycle of poverty. Others have argued for guaranteed income programs as a way to slow down raising income inequality and enhanced poverty.

BayInsider

SSI benefits keep disabled people and seniors in poverty

OAKLAND, Calif. - A congressional budget reconciliation bill, which is not supported by Republicans, could substantially improve the mess that millions of Supplemental Security Income recipients face daily by increasing benefits and updating how much money they can save. The program has caused many disabled people to live in forced...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Disability advocates hopeful new bill will bring benefits to federal poverty line

CHARLOTTE, NC — A North Carolina woman hopes a re-introduced bill will help people with disabilities living in poverty. For Hannah Caddell, simple things like making a cup of tea are always a task. Caddell was diagnosed with Ehlers Danlos, which makes her joints dislocate. Even in a more wheelchair...
Income TaxPosted by
The Week

Have Democrats learned that fighting poverty is very easy?

According to a new analysis from the Urban Institute, this year will have the lowest poverty rate in American history, at just 7.7 percent. It turns out that cutting poverty is super easy. People are poor because they lack money and so — stay with me here — when you give them some money, poverty falls. This counts as a penetrating policy insight in the United States.
Arkansas Online

For gig workers, safety net nears end

It took a pandemic for America's army of gig workers to win access to some of the social protections that regular employees enjoy. Now they're about to lose it again. Even before covid-19 hit, the independent-contract model for workers was spreading, with companies turning to it as a way to lower costs. The health crisis accelerated that trend and spurred policymakers to offer financial support for freelancers when much of the economy was shuttered.
Santa Fe, NMABQJournal

NM considering statewide guaranteed basic income program

SANTA FE – In an attempt to put low-income workers on more solid financial footing, New Mexico lawmakers in recent years have approved a minimum wage increase and a paid sick leave requirement, among other policies. The newest debate on the horizon could center on guaranteed basic income, a policy...
Posted by
Madison365

Wisconsin cities look to basic income to close racial, other wealth gaps

Towanda Perkins is a single mother with two grown sons. She works as an office manager at a nonprofit organization in Milwaukee. During the pandemic, she has seen many mothers with children who have lost their jobs and been evicted by landlords. Perkins is expecting to see more homelessness once the temporary halt on certain evictions issued by the CDC — recently extended to Oct. 3 — ends.
Advocacywvgazettemail.com

Rick Wilson: Fighting to lift children out of poverty (Opinion)

Child poverty is expensive. According to a 2018 article in the journal Social Work Research, it costs the U.S. over $1 trillion a year, or around 5.4% of the country’s gross domestic product. Contributing factors to that price tag are things like loss of economic productivity, costs associated with increased...
New Haven Register

'There's deep roots here': New Haven neighborhood fights inequality, poverty

At the corner of Shelton Avenue and Hazel Street in Newhallville sits a green space, the Learning Corridor — a hub for educating young children and connecting families to healthy living. The Farmington Canal Heritage Trail runs through the garden, where children can stop by and browse books from a box and adults can take a spin on a bike.
Food & DrinksBrookings Institution

Beyond ‘food deserts’: America needs a new approach to mapping food insecurity

The COVID-19 pandemic shined a spotlight on the shortcomings within the country’s social safety net— especially in the case of food security. The drastic rise in unemployment, lost access to school meals, and volatile food supply chains all contributed to food insecurity rates doubling among all households from February 2020 to May 2020. Even worse, food insecurity among households with children tripled in the same period.
invisiblepeople.tv

California Guaranteed Income Plan Fails to Reach Those Most in Need

Californians experiencing homelessness will have to wait a little longer to find shelter after state lawmakers left them out of the country’s first state-run guaranteed income program. On July 15, California’s General Assembly voted unanimously to create the country’s first state-run guaranteed income plan to expectant mothers and young children...
Refinery29

Apparently, Giving Money To People Reduces Poverty & Hunger. Who Knew?

As it turns out, there's an easy, straightforward way to reduce the endemic poverty and hunger in America: money. According to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau's recent Household Pulse Survey, adults living with children reported lower levels of food insufficiency after receiving their first Child Tax Credit (CTC) check. The survey asks respondents if they're struggling to pay their expenses, and while adults without children are still having a harder and harder time putting food on the table, there appears to be a direct relationship between food security and monthly checks of $300. Who would have thought?
House RentOCRegister

State rental assistance payments tripled, officials say

Rental assistance paid by the state to pandemic-strapped, low-income tenants tripled during July, with more than 20,000 renter households getting $242.7 million in rent relief this year so far, state officials said Wednesday, Aug. 4, during a press briefing live-streamed over Zoom. But the state still has a long way...
MyStateline.com

New bill proposes sending monthly $1,200 payments to American adults

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WTVO) — A bill proposed in Congress would send monthly payments of up to $1,200 for American adults and $600 for children, after a period of testing. The Sending Unconditional Payments to People Overcoming Resistances to Triumph (SUPPORT) proposal was introduced on Friday by progressive Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn).

