Get the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off and upgrade your video calls
The sudden rise of video conferencing has led to a surge in high-quality webcams, now that the general population has realized the awful 720p cameras in most laptops don’t cut it. Razer introduced the Kiyo Pro webcam earlier this year, featuring a 1080p/60FPS sensor and a built-in ring light, but the original price of $199.99 kept many people away. Now the webcam is on sale for $149.99 at multiple retailers, the lowest price we’ve seen for it yet.www.xda-developers.com
Comments / 0