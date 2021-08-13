Cancel
Get the Razer Kiyo Pro webcam for $50 off and upgrade your video calls

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe sudden rise of video conferencing has led to a surge in high-quality webcams, now that the general population has realized the awful 720p cameras in most laptops don’t cut it. Razer introduced the Kiyo Pro webcam earlier this year, featuring a 1080p/60FPS sensor and a built-in ring light, but the original price of $199.99 kept many people away. Now the webcam is on sale for $149.99 at multiple retailers, the lowest price we’ve seen for it yet.

