Working Lands Enterprise Board awards over $500,000 in FY21 grants WLEB

vermontbiz.com
 4 days ago

WLEB invests in Vermont Ag & Forestry Businesses in 2020 - 2021. Vermont Business Magazine The Working Lands Enterprise Initiative (WLEI) and governing board (WLEB) were created by the legislature in 2012 to stimulate economic development in the agricultural and forestry sectors. WLEI is a collaborative effort between the Agency of Agriculture, Food, and Markets, Department of Forest, Parks, and Recreation, and the Agency of Commerce and Community Development.

Small Businesswlds.com

Back to Business Grant Program To Focus on Small Businesses

Governor J.B. Pritzker says more help is on the way for the state’s small businesses. Pritzker is opening up the Back to Business Grant program for the state this coming week: “Further accelerating our economic recovery, we are announcing $250 million in Back to Business grants to help small businesses all across Illinois hire back staff and cover operating costs. These are grants, not loans so not a single cent has to be paid back.”
Colchester, VTvermontbiz.com

GMP urges customers to apply now for $55 million in grants for overdue utility bills

More Than 20,000 GMP Customers Qualify for Pandemic Assistance, Yet Just 2,000 Have Applied for Free Money. Vermont Business Magazine Green Mountain Power (GMP) is reminding customers that $55 million in free grant money is available for a limited time to help renters, homeowners, businesses and farms get caught up on overdue utility bills tied to the pandemic. Customers can apply for grants through the Vermont Department of Public Service through October 25, and qualified customers can use the money to pay past-due landline phone, electric, natural gas and water service bills. Up to $10,000 is available for residential customers, up to $50,000 is available for businesses, and a grant program specifically for Vermonters who rent their homes can help pay rent as well as utilities.
Minnesota StateKIMT

The Landing MN seeks $25K grant

ROCHESTER, Minn.- Dan Fifled is staying persistent. The co-founder and president of The Landing MN tried to get the State Farm Neighborhood Assist grant last year but didn't get the votes. For the second year in a row, he applied for the grant for The Landing MN, a facility providing shelter to people experiencing homelessness.
Agriculturepncguam.com

New project aims to increase Guam’s local poultry and egg production

Guåhan Sustainable Culture’s (GSC) new Poultry Development Project, aimed at developing twenty (20) new poultry farmers and increasing Guam’s local egg production was launched on Friday, August 13. Sustainable farming, including poultry farming, has been growing in both popularity and practice. In addition, the community’s interest and support to “Buy...
Maine Statenewscentermaine.com

Cheesemakers, aquaculturists, farmers to get grants in Maine

MAINE, USA — A cheese guild in Sydney, an aquaculture center in Walpole and the Maine Farmland Trust are among the recipients of the state of Maine’s agricultural development grants this year. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said it is awarding about $250,000 in grants this year.
Real Estateravallirepublic.com

State recommends $15M to help affordable housing projects

A commission recommended putting $15 million toward existing affordable housing projects around Montana that are struggling to deal with cost increases tied to worker shortages, supply chain disruptions and price increases in materials like lumber. The Economic Transformation, Stabilization and Workforce Development Advisory Commission voted unanimously Thursday to recommend the...
Floyd, VASouthwest Virginia Today

Local tourism initiatives awarded grants

RICHMOND — The Virginia Tourism Corporation awarded a total of $30,000 to the Floyd Country Store and SustainFloyd this week as a part of its Recovery Marketing Leverage Program to aid the recovery of the state’s tourism industry in the wake of COVID-19. The Floyd Country Store was awarded $10,000 for its “Bringing the Best of Floyd to IBMA (Phase 1)” initiative, and SustainFloyd was awarded $20,000 to benefit The Floyd Farm Trail, both of which are projects by local groups that could bring visitors to Floyd.
PoliticsBismarck Tribune

Tribune editorial: Land Board’s filing shows system works

A challenge filed last week to a new state law by the Board of University and School Lands, known as the Land Board, becomes the latest conflict between a state agency and the Legislature. The Land Board wants to derail a law that reduces the amount of interest and penalties...
Congress & CourtsHigh Plains Journal

Infrastructure package holds promise for broadband expansion

The U.S. Senate passed a massive bipartisan infrastructure bill this past week that would make a historic $110 billion investment in roads and bridges, $65 billion in expanding high-speed internet, and over $17 billion for improving ports and inland waterways. The 2,702-page bill, which would provide $550 billion in new...
Energy Industryurbancny.com

PSC Announces Expansion of Low-Income Energy Affordability Program

$129 Million in Additional Benefits for Low-Income Energy Affordability Programs to Deliver Relief to Over 1 Million Low-Income Households in New York. Action Provides Utilities with Time to Implement Improvements Before Heating Season. Albany — The New York State Public Service Commission (Commission) today made substantial improvements to the low-income...
Alabama StateWHNT-TV

State of Alabama awards $500,000 grant for Scottsboro shopping center

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. – A grant from the State of Alabama will help bring a shopping center and local jobs to the City of Scottsboro. Governor Kay Ivey’s office awarded a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to The Shops of Scottsboro, under construction at the corner of US-72 and AL-35, across from Home Depot.
Politicskmrskkok.com

DEED Awards $34.6 Million in Grants

The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced on Thursday nearly $35 million in grants to 15 Minnesota cities and counties across the state from the Small Cities Coronavirus Community Development Block Grant Program (CDBG-CV). As part of the federal CARES Act, Minnesota received a special allocation to...
Sturgeon Bay, WIDoor County Pulse

GRANARY AWARDED NATIONAL GRANT

Sturgeon Bay – The Door County Granary project has received a National Trust for Historic Preservation Johanna Favrot Fund grant for $5,000. Specifically, the grant will help reinstall the 30 original, first-floor support columns on a new, reinforced foundation. The columns, hewn from old-growth timber, were carefully stored when the building was partially dismantled in 2018 to save it from destruction.
Economymainebiz.biz

$10M grant program to support businesses affected by border closure with Canada

A new $10 million economic recovery grant program is designed to support charter transportation businesses statewide and customer-facing businesses within a 25-mile-drive of a U.S.-Canada border crossing. Gov. Janet Mills announced the program Thursday. The program is funded by the federal CARES Act Coronavirus Relief Funds and is called the...
Politicsvermontbiz.com

Tracy Dolan named as the Director of the State Refugee Office

Vermont Business Magazine Mike Smith, Secretary of the Vermont Agency of Human Services, announced Thursday that Deputy Commissioner of Health Tracy Dolan will become the new director of the State Refugee Office effective August 30. Dolan will assume the responsibilities for day-to-day operations, management, and expansion of services for Vermont’s refugee program.
Energy Industrysuperiorne.com

$500,000 grant will help pay for natural gas bills

When members of the Superior City Council met Monday evening the agenda contained fireworks. Not the kind that sparks discord among the council and citizens but the kind used to celebrate this nation’s independence and the July 4th holiday. Mayor Chris Peterson said the police department had asked for modifications...
South Burlington, VTvermontbiz.com

Vermont Open Farm Week highlights agriculture impact and innovation

Tuesday tour explored the future of Vermont agriculture with farming leaders and visionaries. Vermont Business Magazine Vermont’s farmers continue to grow, innovate and feed us. This theme is on full display during Vermont Open Farm Week(link is external). Leaders from the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, the Vermont Agency of Education, the Vermont Fresh Network and the University of Vermont visited several farms Tuesday to celebrate Vermont agriculture and working lands.

