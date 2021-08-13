Working Lands Enterprise Board awards over $500,000 in FY21 grants WLEB

More Than 20,000 GMP Customers Qualify for Pandemic Assistance, Yet Just 2,000 Have Applied for Free Money. Vermont Business Magazine Green Mountain Power (GMP) is reminding customers that $55 million in free grant money is available for a limited time to help renters, homeowners, businesses and farms get caught up on overdue utility bills tied to the pandemic. Customers can apply for grants through the Vermont Department of Public Service through October 25, and qualified customers can use the money to pay past-due landline phone, electric, natural gas and water service bills. Up to $10,000 is available for residential customers, up to $50,000 is available for businesses, and a grant program specifically for Vermonters who rent their homes can help pay rent as well as utilities.