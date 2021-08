Across the country, Wyoming sits as the third least vaccinated state, with only 42.8% of the population having received at least one dose, and 37.2% fully vaccinated. On the county level in Wyoming, most hover around 33%, with Natrona county at 34.27% fully vaccinated, but on the high and low ends, Crook county is the lowest at 19.26% and Teton county is the highest at 70.82%.