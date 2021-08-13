Green Day Spotted At Harrisburg Restaurant

Green Day with Cody Vermeulen and Christina Moon at Mangia Qui restaurant in Harrisburg. Photo Credit: Facebook- Cody Vermeulen

Before Green Day's concert at Hersheypark the band was spotted dining at a local restaurant, as posted by a server's son on Facebook.

The band's famous trio; Billy Joel Armstrong, Mike Dirnt and Tré Cool are no American Idiots because they know where to find the tastiest eats in town.

On Aug. 11 they stopped by Mangia Qui, which is not located on a Boulevard of Broken Dreams, but can be found at 272 North Street in Harrisburg.

The group was in the area for it's concert at Hersheypark Stadium on Aug. 13.

The concert is part of the Hella Mega Tour with Weezer, Fall Out Boy and The Interrupters-- which means you should keep an eye out for other famous foodies.

Don't wait for someone to Wake (you) Up When September Ends to check out this newly minted celebrity favorite eatery.

Green Day's music inspired the Broadway Musical American Idiot, and the band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Tickets are for this tour stop are available on Ticketmaster.

You're probably thinking, "Good Riddance, stop with the song title puns," but if they have you humming a favorite tune, you can enjoy all their music and check out their latest album on Spotify.

