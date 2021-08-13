Cancel
College Sports

Four observations from the Wisconsin Badgers' 7th training camp practice

By COLTEN BARTHOLOMEW cbartholomew@madison.com
 4 days ago

A little rest was all Danny Davis and Kendric Pryor needed to be back making highlight grabs for the University of Wisconsin football team. The Badgers practiced at Camp Randall Stadium on Friday after a day off Thursday, and the two veteran wide receivers showed why they’re solidly the top two wide outs on the depth chart. Pryor shielded a cornerback away from the ball to haul in a catch during a modified team drill, and later snagged a pass from redshirt sophomore Graham Mertz one-handed in the back of the end zone during a red-zone skelly session.

