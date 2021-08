Travis John Heet, beloved son, brother, cousin and uncle, passed away unexpectedly in his home in Fenton, Mo. He was baptized into St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Plymouth, and maintained devotion to his faith throughout his life, most recently as a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in Fenton. In 2015, Travis became a member of the Knights of Columbus (Council 2440, 1st Order), and was a Knight in good standing at the time of his death.