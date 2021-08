Mary Beth Masterson, 71, Rochester, went home to be with the Lord at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at Hickory Creek of Rochester. She was born on April 11, 1950, in Evansville. She became the loving daughter of Betty (Huff) and Devon Shuman in Rochester, in 1953. She graduated from Rochester High School in 1968. On Dec. 23, 1976, in Rochester, she married Delbert Masterson and he survives in Rochester.