Friday the 13th: Do you Believe in Any of These Superstitions?

I guess we’re lucky that there is only one Friday the 13th in 2021. And it happens to be today. I don’t know about you, but I’m more superstitious than I thought. I’ve been known to hurt my knuckles from knocking on wood so often, I say God forbid every time somebody mentions a bad thing that could happen, I never walk under ladders, and I wouldn’t step on a crack for years. So, yeah, I guess I’m superstitious. How about you? How many of these well known superstitions do you believe in?