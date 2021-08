Mason Rudolph fumbled on the first possession of the Steelers preseason, and fans wanted to see more of Dwayne Haskins. Haskins is battling with Rudolph for the No. 2 spot. Rudolph has had a stranglehold on the backup position behind Ben Roethlisberger for a few seasons, but the team no longer sees him as the standalone heir-apparent behind the future Hall-of-Famer. Instead, the former Ohio State Buckeye and Washington first-round pick Haskins will have every opportunity to usurp him.