Fitch is the president and CEO of the Congressional Management Foundation and a former congressional staffer. It's no secret that this has been a tough year for Congress. The pandemic and the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol have left a malaise over the congressional community. The public continues to hold Congress is low regard. One public opinion survey asked what words they would use to describe Congress: "incompetent," "inept," "terrible" and "bad" topped the list.