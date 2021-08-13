American Township latest to join opioid lawsuit

AMERICAN TOWNSHIP — American Township Trustees moved to join the National Opioid Settlement, following the lead of the Allen County Commissioners and the Lima City Council, who have both joined up in recent weeks.

Once a settlement is reached, American Township would become another local government to be entitled to part of Ohio’s $840 million share in the $26 billion lawsuit aimed at pharmaceutical companies.

American Township Trustee Paul Basinger said that the move was made to “hold opioid pharmaceutical supply chains responsible for their malfeasance.”

It is still unclear when the lawsuit will be settled or how much money each individual municipality would receive for being a part of the settlement, but the state would take the issue to court on September 20 in Madison County if a deal isn’t reached.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has encouraged all political subdivisions in the state to join the lawsuit. As of August 13, 114 of 145 possible subdivisions in the state have joined.

“That’s not enough,” Yost said. “We need everyone onboard for there to be a deal. The distributors could still walk away.”

More the half of the money would go towards funding social programs to solve issues around addiction and opioid abuse. 30 percent of the money has been set aside for local recovery programs, and 15 percent going to the state.

“We’re at the point where a few governments could hold out and nix the deal for the whole state,” Yost said. “That would be a bigger tragedy.”

