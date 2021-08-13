Cancel
EY Announces Assaf Wand of Hippo as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Award Winner

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

In its 35th year, EY honors unstoppable entrepreneurial creators and disrupters in Northern California. Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) today announced that Assaf Wand, co-founder & CEO of Hippo, the home insurance group that created a new standard of care and protection for homeowners, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2021 Northern California Award winner. The Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards program is one of the preeminent competitive awards for entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies. The award recognizes those who are unstoppable entrepreneurial leaders, excelling in talent management; degree of difficulty; financial performance; societal impact and building a values-based company; and originality, innovation and future plans. Wand was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was announced during the program’s virtual awards gala on August 4.

www.mysanantonio.com

