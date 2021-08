Welcome to the family! Shenae Grimes-Beech gave birth to baby No. 2 with husband Josh Beech on Friday, August 13. The “Unzipped” podcast host, 31, announced the news via Instagram on Saturday, August 14. “🖤Kingsley Taylor Beech🖤 Our littlest one made a safe and healthy arrival into the world on Friday the 13th, in true Beech fam fashion! 🎃,” she wrote alongside a pair of black-and-white hospital photos. “Needless to say, our hearts are bursting with love and gratitude. Me and the babe are both doing incredibly well and look forward to settling in at home soon!”