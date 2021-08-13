Cancel
Mishawaka, IN

Leonard D. Isban

By Molly Lewis
inkfreenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeonard Daniel Isban, 93, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Mishawaka. The son of Alex and Elizabeth (Robakowski) Isban, of South Bend, Leonard graduated from Washington High School and enlisted afterwards in the United States Navy, serving in the Pacific aboard the USS Vammen. It was on that ship that he won several prizefights, a fact he only recently revealed, to his family’s surprise. He went on to receive an honorable discharge from the US Navy and return to South Bend where he met JoAnn Zell, who charted the course of his future happiness.

www.inkfreenews.com

