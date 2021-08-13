Leavenworth Detention Center on lockdown after inmate dies

LEAVENWORTH, Kan. (AP) — The CoreCivic Leavenworth Detention Center is on lockdown after an inmate died there. The Leavenworth police Maj. Dan Nicodemus said 39-year-old Scott Wilson died two days after he was attacked at the center on Aug. 2. Nicodemus said a 28-year-old man has been identified as a suspect but no charges were filed as of Friday. Ryan Gustin, spokesman for CoreCivic, said the detention center was placed on lockdown Aug. 3 and the lockdown remained in effect on Friday. Gustin said CoreCivic is working with the U.S. Marshals Service to determine when to lift lockdown. The Leavenworth Detention Center houses pretrial detainees for the Marshals Service.