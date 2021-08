Everyone loves Ryan Reynolds, right? Well, you may be pleased to know that one of his movie characters, Free Guy, is now available in Fortnite. In case you’re not aware, Free Guy, which is out in cinemas now, follows Guy (yes, that’s what he’s called) who discovers he’s actually a video game NPC. As part of Free Guy’s inclusion in Fortnite, players will be able to take part in a bunch of in-game quests, which nets you a skin and a free emote voiced by Reynolds.