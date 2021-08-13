Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California's Top Wine Label Manufacturer Vintage 99 Opens New Facility in Santa Rosa To Serve Wine Community

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSANTA ROSA, Calif. (PRWEB) August 13, 2021. A leader in the wine label manufacturing industry in California for over 20 years, Vintage 99 is proud to announce the opening of a new location in Sonoma County. This is part of the company's continuous efforts to stay connected to local wineries and to have a local presence.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Santa Rosa, CA
Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Santa Rosa, CA
Lifestyle
City
Sonoma, CA
Local
California Business
Santa Rosa, CA
Business
Local
California Food & Drinks
City
Santa Rosa, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#California Wine#Wine Label#New Wine#Food Drink#Beverages#Prweb#Vintage 99#Digital#Place#Review#Label Innovators
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
California State8newsnow.com

This city is set to become most expensive outside of California

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Before you consider leaving the Bay Area over its high housing costs, make sure to research where you’re headed to prevent getting stuck in another expensive situation. A recent Zillow report is predicting several cities to become less affordable within a few short months. The report...
Calistoga, CASFGate

This unassuming spot serves some of the best barbecue in the Bay Area

Driving north along Highway 128 through Northern California’s Napa Valley, all you can see are rows and rows of grapes lining small hills and valleys. They evoke waves in the Pacific Ocean, a calm dip and rise for miles on end. As you emerge from a tunnel of oak trees with branches overhanging the road like a scene from a Tuscan postcard, a small shack emerges on the horizon. But when you approach the T-intersection of Highway 128 and Lincoln Street, plumes of wispy clear smoke swallow your car with the scent of sizzling fat and caramelized barbecue sauce.
California StateSFGate

Small towns grow desperate for water in California

MENDOCINO, Calif. — As a measure of both the nation’s creaking infrastructure and the severity of the drought gripping California, there is the $5 shower. That’s how much Ian Roth, the owner of the Seagull Inn, a bed-and-breakfast in this tourist town three hours north of San Francisco, spends on water every time a guest washes for five minutes under the shower nozzle.
Napa, CAwineindustryadvisor.com

Artesa Vineyards & Winery Expands Portfolio with New Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon

Now available for retail, Artesa’s new 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Napa, CA, August 17, 2021 — Artesa, a Spanish-American brand in Los Carneros that delivers authentic craftmanship in small production and award-winning wines, announces the launch of its inaugural 2019 Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. Sourced from carefully selected vineyards,...
LifestyleMySanAntonio

Hemp Hop Beverage Company Launches New Highly Functional Relaxation Drink To Help Consumers Unwind

BOISE, Idaho (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. HEMP HOP Beverage, co-founded by Adam Hagaman and Mark Phillips announced today the launch of its highly anticipated NARTD relaxation beverage. HEMP HOP combines the powerful benefits of hemp and hop extracts with a proprietary nanotechnology process that increases absorption and effectiveness to provide a truly unique relaxation experience. On top of that, it’s also all natural, 100% legal, contains 0.0% THC, and actually gives the consumer a noticeable feel-good presence, unlike anything else available in the beverage market today.
California StateRaleigh News & Observer

California’s best-kept wine secret is just a short drive from LA

Just 120 miles northwest of Los Angeles, the Santa Ynez Valley is home to quaint wine-tasting rooms, pastoral rolling hills, and charming ranch towns — some seemingly pulled straight from spaghetti western sets. Yet most people driving north from the City of Angels stop 30 miles short of it, in the posh coastal getaway of Santa Barbara.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Royal Prince Wines Launches 90-Point Rose in New Quartino® by Govino Format

Royal Princess 2020 Rose, Russian River Valley will be First-to-Market in World’s First Single-Serve Packaging System Designed for Premium Wines. (Napa, Calif.—August 16, 2021)—Vintner David Green and Winemaker Maayan Koschitzky of Royal Prince Wines today announced they will debut the first single-serve wines in Quartino® by govino with their 2020 Royal Princess Rose, Russian River Valley in mid-August 2021. Since the launch of Royal Prince Wines, Green and Koschitzky have emphasized the “democratization of deliciousness,” with the goal of making wines that massively overdeliver for the price. The shatterproof Quartino is designed to reenact a premium wine by-the-glass experience in any setting—from the beach to baseball games—and it’s uniquely aligned with Royal Prince’s goals of delivering elite wines at everyday prices. The Royal Princess Rose is the very first wine packaged in Quartino, and Royal Prince Cabernet Sauvignon, Pinot Noir and Chardonnay will be the next wines to be released in Quartino in late fall 2021.
Drinkswinemag.com

Rodney Strong 2016 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma County)

Brimming in turned earth, sage and cedar, this reserve wine is robust and made from grapes grown at considerable elevation at sites like Cooley, Brothers and Rockaway. Densely packed blackberries, licorice and cocoa nibs are ripe and richly layered, with a plush finish. Virginie Boone. rating. 90. Price. Designation. Reserve.
Drinkswinemag.com

V. Vineyards 2018 Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Sonoma County)

Dark and thick, with deep color, this wine features well-integrated oak and tannin, with tangy flavors of red currant and cassis. Elegant in style, it has underlying grip in its youth, alongside earthy cedar, pencil and notes of crushed rock. This will do well to cellar; enjoy best from 2028–2033. Virginie Boone.
California StateSt. Cloud Times

Wine pick: Cline 'Ancient Vines' Zinfandel 2019, California

Some of the oldest Zin vines on the planet are found in California. The grapes for this superb bottle are sourced from 100 year old vines in Contra Costa County. These century-old plantings lie directly east of San Francisco in the Central Coast AVA. Fred Cline was responsible for restoring these gnarly head-pruned vines that make up this label.
California StateTravelPulse

Off-The-Beaten-Path California Wine Regions Worth the Trip

It’s no surprise that California leads the way in the U.S. as the Golden State is the fourth-largest producer of wine in the world. Only Italy, France and Spain exceed its production. Though wine is now produced in all 50 U.S. states, California wines comprise 80 to 90% of the U.S. total.
California Statesunset.com

What’s New in California Wine Country? Bustling Restaurants and a Hip Hotel

Wine Country is back! Though COVID-safety protocols are still in place, many exciting new restaurants and hotels are opening. A sushi kitchen with a “sea to chopstick” mantra. An acclaimed restaurant duo teaming up for a plant-based eatery. Bottles and bottles of natural wine. These are just a few of the reasons to get excited about the latest hot spots slated to open—or already serving patrons—in California wine country.
Sonoma, CAPress Democrat

New book showcases Wine Country architecture, design

There was a time not so long ago when the Northern California Wine Country loved playing architectural masquerade. Homes and wineries were dressed up to mimic France, Tuscany or some dreamy Mediterranean destination of indeterminate location. The vast vineyards, dry mountains and fields of lavender easily could be re-imagined as faraway places. Wineries became attractions to transport visitors to another time and place, from a 19th century German mansion on the Rhine (Beringer) to ancient Persepolis in the Persian Empire (Dariyoush) to the Cape Dutch style of South Africa (Chimney Rock).
Napa, CANapa Valley Register

The Wine Press: News from the Napa community

Grgich Hills Estate has released a new Cabernet Sauvignon label, Morimoto Dream, created in partnership with Chef Masaharu Morimoto, whose restaurant empire includes one in downtown Napa. Violet Grgich, president of Grgich, said, “My father, Mike Grgich, always told me to ‘Every day do your best, learn something new, and...
San Francisco, CASan Francisco Chronicle

There's wine. Then there's natural wine. Then there's 'zero-zero' wine

Natural wine has long occupied the fringe of California’s mainstream wine industry. Winemakers observing this minimalist-intervention philosophy have positioned themselves as an alternative to the establishment, eschewing certain technologies and additives that are commonplace in modern winemaking. It’s won them a lot of fans — seemingly every new restaurant or bar that opens in the Bay Area these days bills itself as a natural wine specialist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy