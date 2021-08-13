Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Expedition Zero is a freaky trek through the bitter cold, and there’s a Steam beta right now

By Jordan Devore
Destructoid
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEnigmatic Machines and TinyBuild are hosting a beta for their Siberian survival-horror adventure Expedition Zero, and it’s worth a look, whether that means firing up Steam or just taking a moment to watch the trailer. This game is already creeping me out. In the abandoned (but not actually abandoned enough)...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Freaky#Snowstorms#Siberian#Enigmatic Machines#Tinybuild#Soviet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Platforming adventure Vesper out now on Steam and GOG

Cordens Interactive and Deck13 Spotlight has announced the release of their atmospheric platform adventure, Vesper, is now available on Steam and GOG. In Vesper, enter an eerie world on a mission to save android kind. See more of this android world in the launch trailer below…. Inspired by the gameplay...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

A Monster’s Expedition footage

A Monster’s Expedition, Draknek & Friends’ open world puzzle adventure game, landed on Switch today. Find some footage in the video below. Those interested in A Monster’s Expedition can pick up the title from the eShop. More information and a trailer are located here.
Video GamesGamespot

Back 4 Blood Is Big On Steam And Twitch Right Now

Back 4 Blood's first beta launched this week on multiple platforms, and even with it being limited, the player count on PC managed to crack Steam's top 10 list of the most actively played games. According to SteamDB, Back 4 Blood peaked at 88,403 players, an impressive number considering the more limited rollout of codes for the game on its first day.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Super Leap Day, Super Stickman Golf 3+, and Monster Hunter Stories+ Are Out Now on Apple Arcade alongside Updates to Clap Hanz Golf, A Monster’s Expedition, and More

This week is another big one for Apple Arcade with three games joining the service and some big updates to notable releases. The new original is Nitrome’s Super Leap Day. Super Leap Day is a one button platformer bringing you one new level daily. It includes unlockable bonus games as well. If you aren’t familiar with Nitrome’s Leap Day from a few years ago, Super Leap Day aims to build on that with even more traps, obstacles, and other level hazards. Super Leap Day is out now on Apple Arcade and is an Arcade Original so it is playable on Apple TV and macOS as well. Barring the new game, this week sees two App Store Greats arrive as ‘+’ versions on Apple Arcade.
Video GamesEurogamer.net

A Monster's Expedition on Switch is Sunday morning heaven

I do love coming back to good games. A Monster's Expedition is a wonderful game, and it's wonderful to revisit on the Switch. You have an idea in your head about games like this, which you might not play for many months at a time, and the second go round is always about filling in the gaps.
Video GamesDestructoid

Frostpunk 2 announced with icy new trailer

Survival city-builder Frostpunk is getting a sequel. 11 bit Studios announced today that Frostpunk 2 will head 30 years into the future of their frozen Earth, and they showcased it with a new trailer. The video doesn’t explain too much, though it looks like the survivors are still looking for...
Video GamesDestructoid

Top-down cyberpunk shooter Glitchpunk is out now in Early Access

Taking old-school Grand Theft Auto into the future. The cyberpunk setting has become pretty popular in games as of late, but a new one is mixing the neon-soaked aesthetic with some older mechanics. Glitchpunk, a top-down shooter in the vein of Grand Theft Auto 2, hit Early Access today. From...
Video Gamesgamespew.com

You Can Sign Up Right Now For Riders Republic’s Beta

Rider’s Republic’s beta is taking place this August, kicking off in a couple of weeks. The extreme sports game was originally pencilled in for a February release but, after a couple of delays, is now set to arrive this October 28th. The final game will feature an offline mode (though the beta won’t) but the focus is very much on multiplayer, whether you’re trying to out-do a friend or participating in races with other players.
Video Gamesplayer.one

Death Trash Now on Steam Early Access

What do you get when you put cosmic horror in a post-apocalyptic setting? It’s none other than Death Trash, a game which offers old-school role-playing mixed with modern action gameplay. The game is now on Steam Early Access. The game comes at $19.99. However, developer Crafting Legends is currently running...
Video GamesNintendo Life

The D&D Roguelike Game Curious Expedition 2 Is Out Now On Switch

One of the many games revealed for Switch during the latest Indie World presentation was Curious Expedition 2. It's a charming narrative roguelike adventure by Thuderful Publishing and independent developer Maschinen-Mensch. The Nintendo release includes all of the content updates and is available now for $19.99 /€19.99 / £16.99. Here's...
Video GamesDestructoid

Everything shown during today’s jam-packed Indie World Showcase

Nintendo delivers a whopping summer indie showcase. Nintendo hosted an Indie World Showcase today, and one that turned out to be chock-full of independent games. From 2022 windows to same-day surprise-drops, here’s the lineup of what’s coming to the Nintendo Switch. Bomb Rush Cyberpunk kicked the show off with Jet...
Video GamesDestructoid

Bugsnax is coming to Steam sometime next year

The cheery, creepy monster-catching adventure Bugsnax is adding another storefront. Developer Young Horses announced today that Bugsnax will be coming to Steam sometime next year. No date’s been set yet, but you can already venture over to the Bugsnax Steam page and wishlist it. As for what else might be...
Video GamesDestructoid

Pokemon Legends: Arceus will have a ‘robust rollout’ of information ‘soon’

I think we’d like to hear more about Pokemon Legends. Right now we know very little about Pokemon Legends: Arceus. So it exists! And we’ve seen a trailer for it, which provides a video-based tease of some mechanics. And we know it’s out on January 28, 2022! But other than that, we’re in the dark. According to JC Smith, the senior director of consumer marketing at The Pokemon Company, that’s going to change “soon.”
Video GamesPolygon

Dead by Daylight Hellraiser DLC teased, Stranger Things content going away

Horror game Dead by Daylight’s next chapter will apparently bring the Hellraiser film franchise into the fold, based on a series of teases from developer Behaviour Interactive. That will likely mean the addition of Pinhead (aka the Hell Priest, aka Xipe Totec), the lead Cenobite of Clive Barker’s sadomasochistic demon gang, as the next Dead by Daylight killer.
Video GamesDestructoid

Dead Space's forgotten XBLA/PSN spinoff

A part of me kind of misses the Xbox Live Arcade-era of downloadable games. Don't get me wrong, there's far more variety nowadays and there's certainly no shortage of new releases just on Steam alone. But it's still fun to look back and reflect on just how weird and experimental certain AAA publishers were during this brief period of time. Tons of unique and bizarre titles were just dumped on places like the Playstation Store and the Wii Shop Channel, all the while going for a fraction of the cost of the latest AAA release. Admittedly there was no shortage of HD ports to go through, but alongside those were full on re-imaginings like Battlefield 1943, neat spinoffs like Far Cry 3's Blood Dragon and Final Fantasy 4's The After Years, and there were genuine labors of love thrown into the mix like Scott Pilgrim VS the World, a project that I still can't believe came from Ubisoft of all people.
Video GamesDestructoid

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD’s first patch fixes ‘several issues’

Zelda: Skyward Sword HD came out a month ago, and for the most part, the game has been smooth sailing. For the most part. So as we reported recently, there are a few lingering issues with the Switch edition. Notably, an issue with the Lanaryu Mining Facility that can lock players out of puzzle progress, which in turn locks them out of campaign progress. Then there’s a Dutch language bug that also locks players out of seeing the ending when on that particular language setting. But now thanks to a new update, a few of those bugs might be a thing of the past.

Comments / 0

Community Policy