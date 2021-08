The monthly Child Tax Credit payments just started rolling out last month, but the money has already been a boost to households in need. Here's how it's helped. Have you received your August Child Tax Credit payment yet? The IRS began issuing the new round of monthly Child Tax Credit payments last week, so if you haven't received your second advance payment on the tax credit, you may want to keep an eye on your mailbox or bank account. More money could be headed your way in the very near future.