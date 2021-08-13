Special Weather Statement issued for Cumberland, Fluvanna, Western Louisa by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-13 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 17:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Strong wind gusts are possible with ${thisEvent}. These wind gusts are capable of knocking down tree limbs, small or weakened trees, and blowing around trash cans, potted plants, lawn furniture, and other light outdoor objects. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 800 PM EDT for central Virginia. Target Area: Cumberland; Fluvanna; Western Louisa Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Louisa and Fluvanna Counties through 515 PM EDT At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Boswells Tavern to near Centenary. Movement was east at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts 40 to 50 mph and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down small trees and blow around unsecured objects. Wind impacting handling of high profile vehicles. Rainfall of 1 to 2 inches is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near Boswells Tavern around 440 PM EDT. Fork Union around 515 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Dixie, Nahor, Green Springs, Stage Junction, Shores, Zion Crossroads, Central Plains, Bremo Bluff, Antioch and Union Mills. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH