Cabell County, WV

Flash Flood Warning issued for Cabell by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 16:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 19:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Please report Severe Weather to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 800 401 9535, when you can do so safely. You may also report severe weather by posting your report to the Charleston West Virginia National Weather Service Facebook Page, or by using the Twitter Hashtag, NWSRLX. Target Area: Cabell The National Weather Service in Charleston has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Southeastern Lawrence County in southeastern Ohio West Central Cabell County in central West Virginia * Until 715 PM EDT. * At 408 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2.5 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Huntington, Chesapeake, Proctorville, Catlettsburg, South Point and Burlington. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

