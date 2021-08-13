Cancel
Albemarle County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Albemarle, Greene, Madison, Orange by NWS

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 15:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-13 16:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Albemarle; Greene; Madison; Orange The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Madison County in northwestern Virginia Southwestern Orange County in central Virginia Northeastern Albemarle County in central Virginia Southeastern Greene County in central Virginia * Until 445 PM EDT. * At 353 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Boswells Tavern, or 11 miles northeast of Charlottesville, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Orange, Gordonsville, Nasons, Madison Mills, Montford, Eheart, Old Somerset, Barboursville, Montpelier Station, Madison Run and Somerset. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather#16 45 00#Boswells Tavern#Nasons
