Lonoke County, AR

Special Weather Statement issued for Lonoke, Pulaski, White by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-13 14:16:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-13 15:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also likely with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lonoke; Pulaski; White A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Lonoke, southwestern White and northeastern Pulaski Counties through 330 PM CDT At 301 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Austin in Lonoke County, near Cabot. This storm was nearly stationary and showing little movement. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Cabot... Beebe Ward... Austin in Lonoke County Old Austin... Sylvania This includes US Highway 67 between mile markers 17 and 29. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

